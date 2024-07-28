$9.3 Million in Hurricane Ida relief announced for Terrebonne, Lafourche Schools

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. and John Kennedy recently announced Louisiana schools will receive $9,390,538.48 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Hurricane Ida relief.

The Lafourche Parish School Board will receive $7,837,817.48 for the restoration of South Lafourche High School due to Hurricane Ida damage.

The Terrebonne Parish School Board will receive $1,552,721 for the restoration of Dularge Elementary School, the H.L. Bourgeois athletic fields, the South Terrebonne High School football stadium, baseball field and tennis courts, the Terrebonne Annex Building and the Terrebonne Maintenance and Auxiliary Complex due to Hurricane Ida damage.

“Louisiana is strong even in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help our south Louisiana schools rebuild and prepare for future storms.”

“Southeast Louisiana faces threats of all kinds, including hurricanes like Ida. This [aid] will help Lafourche… and Terrebonne Parishes cover recovery costs for schools…and other infrastructure that severe weather affected,” said Kennedy.