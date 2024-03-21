$9.4 Million announced for Louisiana in Hurricane Ida Relief

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced $9,443,948 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Many Louisianians are still recovering from Hurricane Ida’s damage. This $9.4 million will help repair electric lines in south Louisiana and support Lafourche Parish Hospital’s continued recovery,” said Kennedy.

“Louisiana’s ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ida is a testament to our resilience,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding helps rebuild our communities and makes sure we are better prepared to weather the next storm.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$6,941,868 to the Dixie Electric Membership Corporation for line and facility repairs as a result of Hurricane Ida.