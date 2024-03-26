$9.9 million in Hurricane Ida aid announced for Terrebonne Parish, South Louisiana Electric Cooperative

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Louisiana will receive $12,570,868.69 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Hurricane Ida relief.

“Louisiana has shown remarkable resilience while recovering from Hurricane Ida,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will allow the communities of South Louisiana to continue their healing process and rebuilding efforts.”

“When Hurricane Ida hit, she battered community buildings and local infrastructure that folks in southeast Louisiana have had to rebuild. This $12.6 million will support the recovery work that Jefferson and Terrebonne Parishes have been doing for the last two-and-a-half years,” said Kennedy.

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$5,949,347 to Terrebonne Parish for damages to the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center as a result of Hurricane Ida.

$3,984,666 to the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association for the permanent restoration of the system-wide electrical transmission and distribution lines and associated equipment as a result of Hurricane Ida.