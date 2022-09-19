9-year-old boy killed in ATV accident

A 9-year-old boy has died after being involved in an ATV crash in Iberville Parish over the weekend.

FOX8 reports St. Gabriel Police Department shared a 9-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were involved in an ATV crash on Point Clair Road around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The 15-year-old girl was air lifted to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

The 9-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Gibson Elementary School posted the following on their social media today, identifying the young boy as Izaiah Prejean:

Please keep the GES school family in your thoughts today, as we have lost one of our Gibson Tigers this past weekend. Izaiah was a kind-hearted, thoughtful, intelligent boy who will be sorely missed by all of us. Today will be a hard one, but we will wrap our arms around each other and mourn together. GES you, Izaiah! Fly high!

Izaiah’s obituary reads:

At such a young age Izaiah touched numerous lives. He was the most selfless, smartest, hard working, caring and loving little man to be around. He was passionate about his family especially his twin sisters. He was a very proud and honored big brother. Izaiah enjoyed playing Xbox, singing his favorite country songs, the outdoors and fishing with his dad and paw. Izaiah loved his sweet kisses from his mom and little sisters. He made sure to always say his prayers every night with his family before bed. Izaiah was extremely spoiled by his maw and would often go spend time with her to catch a break. He would get pumped up when his Parrain Rustin was visiting, because he knew he would get to ride in a fast sporty car. His favorite times at the camp was dancing with his papi and running away from Gias sweet kisses. Izaiah loved doing yard work with his great grandma Lottie. He loved his dog, Sambo and his cat, TT. Izaiah’s sweet personality will never be forgotten, and everyone who knew him will miss him.