90 percent of COVID inpatients at Thibodaux Regional are unvaccinated, hospital reports

Like other hospitals around the state, Thibodaux Regional Health System has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases over the past month.

The hospital reported today that the inpatient COVID daily census has been averaging 50 patients, of which 25 percent are in the Critical Care Unit. The ages of COVID inpatients range from 20 to 80 years old, with the average age being 55 years old. The largest percentage of cases are in the 41-60-year-old age range, and it has been reported that 90 percent of the COVID inpatient population are indeed unvaccinated.

Thibodaux Regional has implemented measures due to the COVID surge to continue to best serve the community’s health needs and expand access for COVID testing.

A drive-thru site for COVID testing is located on the hospital’s campus at the Heart & Surgery Center entrance on the side of the Medical Mall. Testing will be performed Monday-Friday from 4 p.m.–7 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday from 2 p.m.–7 p.m. until further notice. Individuals do not need a physician’s order but should bring a valid ID and insurance card if applicable.

A Screening/Testing Location is set up outside of the hospital’s Main Entrance for individuals presenting to the Emergency Room with symptoms of COVID or with a physician’s order for a COVID test. The site will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. until further notice.

In better news, Thibodaux Regional has seen a significant increase in vaccinations over the past three weeks. The facility has partnered with schools and organizations to provide vaccines and continue efforts to make the vaccine more accessible. Individuals are encouraged to schedule an appointment for a vaccine by calling 985.493.4464.

“As the region’s healthcare leader, Thibodaux Regional has remained focused and vigilant. Although we have been challenged by this latest surge, our staff and physicians continue to work together to provide leading-edge quality care to all patients,” the hospital said in a statement.

Numbers look similar state-wide when it comes to the percentage of unvaccinated individuals in critical care.

According to the LA Department of Health, 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated and account for 83 percent of COVID deaths from July 29 to August 4.