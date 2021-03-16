974 new cases reported in Louisiana

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 438,557. That’s 974 more cases since yesterday. 375,872 cases are confirmed; 62,685 are probable.

The state is reporting 22 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,925 deaths. 9,162 are confirmed; 763 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/8/21 is 420,459, which is 4,505 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,295 cases. There are 7,088 confirmed and 2,207 probable. That’s 20 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3 is 3.20%, up 6.67% from the week prior, which was 3.20%. Incidence is 123.32.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,748 cases. There are 7,740 confirmed and 2,008 probable. That’s 15 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 211 deaths; 194 are confirmed and 17 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3 is 3.10%, down 26.19% from the week prior, which was 4.20%. Incidence is 147.72.

Statewide, there are 453 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 62 are on ventilators. That’s 2 less patients since yesterday, and 4 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,266,600, which is 19,159 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,774,249 molecular tests and 492,351 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 116,198 tests in Lafourche (100,147 molecular and 16,051 antigen) and 114,437 tests in Terrebonne (103,219 molecular and 11,218 antigen). That’s 385 more tests in Lafourche and 232 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.