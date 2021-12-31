9,930 new Covid cases reported on Friday in Louisiana

Today is a state holiday but given the Omicron surge and sharp increases in infections and hospitalizations this week, LDH is providing a high-level update. Today LDH reports 9,930 new COVID-19 cases reported to the state since yesterday. This is out of 50,473 new tests.

LDH also reports 881 COVID-19 hospitalizations. 76% of those currently hospitalized are not up to date on their vaccines.

Sadly, LDH also reports 8 additional COVID deaths, bringing our current death toll to 14,994.

The dashboard was not updated today to reflect individual parish totals. Reporting will resume on Monday.

LDH recommends getting vaccinated and boosted, masking indoors as well as outside when distancing is not possible, and limiting your exposure to those not in your household.