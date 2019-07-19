News

January 1, 2022
Freeze watch, wind advisory in effect for north Terrebonne, Lafourche

A Freeze watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday morning. A Wind Advisory remains in effect from 6am through 6pm Sunday. Both are for […]
January 1, 2022
The Homestead Assisted Living Facility is Set to Reopen on Schedule

The Homestead Assisted Living facility is on schedule to reopen in mid February, after months of construction due to damages during Hurricane Ida. “We are excited […]
January 1, 2022
Lafourche Chamber releases Nomination Form for 2022 Annual Award Banquet

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for their Annual Awards Banquet & Installation of Officers. The banquet will be held on Thursday, February 3, […]
January 1, 2022
Louisiana Medicaid Program Announces Plans to Expand Coverage to Disabled Children

Louisiana will expand Medicaid coverage to children with developmental disabilities whose parents made too much money to qualify under prior eligibility. The medicaid program will broaden […]
January 1, 2022
Watch live: Feed Your Soul is Ready to Roll!

December 31, 2021
Ring in the New Year with Safe Driving and Smarter Choices

This holiday season has been detrimental when it comes to drunk driving fatalities. When it comes to celebrating, drinking is usually involved, and it changes lives […]
December 31, 2021
Here are Some Louisiana Laws to Take Effect Jan. 1, 2022

Dozens of new laws were passed by the legislature this past spring and some of them take effect on January 1, 2022.   Act 424 will […]
December 31, 2021
9,930 new Covid cases reported on Friday in Louisiana

Today is a state holiday but given the Omicron surge and sharp increases in infections and hospitalizations this week, LDH is providing a high-level update. Today […]
December 31, 2021
Signed 2021 Rougarou posters by internationally renowned artist Pashur House for sale

While Hurricane Ida may have disrupted plans for the 2021 Rougarou Fest, the 2021 signed commemorative posters will be available for sale next week. Only 200 […]
December 31, 2021
Covid testing today: Local testing locations offer additional hours on New Year’s Eve

The following Covid-19 testing locations are open today:     Thibodaux Regional Health System   The Louisiana Department of Health is offering free Rapid and PCR […]
December 31, 2021
After a Deadly Year on Louisiana Roadways, Troopers Urge Safety for New Year’s Eve

Citizens across Louisiana have been enjoying the holiday festivities and Louisiana State Police would like to remind everyone of a few simple things to do in […]
December 31, 2021
Walmart awards Cajun Navy $50,000 foundation grant

On Tuesday, the Walmart Foundation awarded Cajun Navy Ground Force with a $50,000 grant, supporting Cajun Navy’s ongoing relief efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky following this month’s […]
December 31, 2021
Warm weather today and Saturday turns near freezing by Sunday night

We have big changes in the weather coming up, so let’s break it down by day so you know what to expect!    From the National […]
December 30, 2021
Champagne shortage hits the U.S.

As midnight approaches, many Americans are preparing to kiss 2021 goodbye by popping a few bottles of Champagne. Unfortunately, New Year’s Eve may not be quite […]
December 30, 2021
CDC advises to avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status

The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday issued an advisory telling Americans they shouldn’t board cruise ships regardless of their vaccination status.   The COVID-19 Travel […]
