January 1, 2022
A Freeze watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday morning. A Wind Advisory remains in effect from 6am through 6pm Sunday. Both are for […]
January 1, 2022
The Homestead Assisted Living facility is on schedule to reopen in mid February, after months of construction due to damages during Hurricane Ida. “We are excited […]
January 1, 2022
The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for their Annual Awards Banquet & Installation of Officers. The banquet will be held on Thursday, February 3, […]
January 1, 2022
Louisiana will expand Medicaid coverage to children with developmental disabilities whose parents made too much money to qualify under prior eligibility. The medicaid program will broaden […]
January 1, 2022
December 31, 2021
This holiday season has been detrimental when it comes to drunk driving fatalities. When it comes to celebrating, drinking is usually involved, and it changes lives […]
December 31, 2021
Dozens of new laws were passed by the legislature this past spring and some of them take effect on January 1, 2022. Act 424 will […]
December 31, 2021
Today is a state holiday but given the Omicron surge and sharp increases in infections and hospitalizations this week, LDH is providing a high-level update. Today […]
December 31, 2021
While Hurricane Ida may have disrupted plans for the 2021 Rougarou Fest, the 2021 signed commemorative posters will be available for sale next week. Only 200 […]
December 31, 2021
The following Covid-19 testing locations are open today: Thibodaux Regional Health System The Louisiana Department of Health is offering free Rapid and PCR […]
December 31, 2021
Citizens across Louisiana have been enjoying the holiday festivities and Louisiana State Police would like to remind everyone of a few simple things to do in […]
December 31, 2021
On Tuesday, the Walmart Foundation awarded Cajun Navy Ground Force with a $50,000 grant, supporting Cajun Navy’s ongoing relief efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky following this month’s […]
December 31, 2021
We have big changes in the weather coming up, so let’s break it down by day so you know what to expect! From the National […]
December 30, 2021
As midnight approaches, many Americans are preparing to kiss 2021 goodbye by popping a few bottles of Champagne. Unfortunately, New Year’s Eve may not be quite […]
December 30, 2021
The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday issued an advisory telling Americans they shouldn’t board cruise ships regardless of their vaccination status. The COVID-19 Travel […]