July 28, 2022
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced multiple promotions within the agency. Congratulations to all!
July 28, 2022
In honor of National Chili Dog Day, we want to hear from you! What are your must have chili dog toppings?
July 28, 2022
Nicholls State University’s online English bachelor’s was ranked in the top 25 by University Headquarters!
July 28, 2022
Houma's AMC Palace 10 theater is opening tonight!
July 28, 2022
Take a look at the new schedule for all Terrebonne Parish Library branches.
July 28, 2022
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise introduced the Earning Approval of Voiced External Sound Databasing Retained on People (EAVESDROP) Act, a bill requiring smart device manufacturers to notify consumers if their devices record unsolicited conversations outside of when consumers ask their devices to listen or perform a task,
July 28, 2022
Entergy implements plan to ease the pain of higher energy bills.
July 28, 2022
Looking for the perfect companion for date night? Look no further, TPAS has you covered!
July 27, 2022
Terrebonne General Health System, together with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, has announced that Terrebonne General is the new presentation sponsor for the Bayou Country Sports Complex!
July 27, 2022
Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana Superintendent of Education, gave education updates to attendees at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce July General Membership Luncheon.
July 27, 2022
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Crosses Country Borders for Historic Partnership
July 27, 2022
Kennedy: “Louisianians can’t afford energy bills because Biden administration forfeited America’s energy independence”
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) explained yesterday on the Senate floor how President Joe Biden’s energy policy has made electricity bills unaffordable for many in Louisiana. Kennedy also outlined how Louisianians can find help to lower their electricity bills.
July 27, 2022
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to inform the public that starting on July 26, one lane of traffic on Bayou Gardens Boulevard, between Broadmoor Avenue and Alma Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic for road repairs.
July 27, 2022
The Governor's office of Indian Affairs scholarship applications remains open until next Fridaty, August 5.
July 27, 2022
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has won a victory over regulations imposed by what he called an "unconditional and unfunded" Congressional mandate that cedes much regulatory and taxation power of the State to an unelected and unaccountable nongovernmental entity.