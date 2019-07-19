News

July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022

TPSO Announces Office Promotions

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced multiple promotions within the agency. Congratulations to all!
Do you like it?
Read more
July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022

Poll: On National Chili Dog Day, what’s your favorite topping?

In honor of National Chili Dog Day, we want to hear from you! What are your must have chili dog toppings?
Do you like it?
Read more
July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022

Nicholls Named Top School for Online Bachelor’s in English

Nicholls State University’s online English bachelor’s was ranked in the top 25 by University Headquarters!
Do you like it?
Read more
July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022

AMC Houma Palace 10 reopening July 28

Houma's AMC Palace 10 theater is opening tonight!
Do you like it?
Read more
July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022

Terrebonne Parish Library System implements new business hours on August 1

Take a look at the new schedule for all Terrebonne Parish Library branches.
Do you like it?
Read more
July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022

Scalise Introduces Bill Protecting Smart Device Users from Being Involuntarily Recorded

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise introduced the Earning Approval of Voiced External Sound Databasing Retained on People (EAVESDROP) Act, a bill requiring smart device manufacturers to notify consumers if their devices record unsolicited conversations outside of when consumers ask their devices to listen or perform a task,
Do you like it?
Read more
July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022

Entergy announces measures to help customers experiencing high energy costs

Entergy implements plan to ease the pain of higher energy bills.
Do you like it?
Read more
July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter launches Pajama Party Program for pups

Looking for the perfect companion for date night? Look no further, TPAS has you covered!
Do you like it?
Read more
July 27, 2022
July 27, 2022

Terrebonne General Announced as New Bayou Country Sports Complex Presentation Sponsor

Terrebonne General Health System, together with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, has announced that Terrebonne General is the new presentation sponsor for the Bayou Country Sports Complex!
Do you like it?
Read more
July 27, 2022
July 27, 2022

State Education Department Superintendant Dr. Brumely Shares Updates

Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana Superintendent of Education, gave education updates to attendees at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce July General Membership Luncheon.
Do you like it?
Read more
July 27, 2022
July 27, 2022

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Announces Collaboration with Acadian Regions of Nova Scotia

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Crosses Country Borders for Historic Partnership
Do you like it?
Read more
July 27, 2022
July 27, 2022

Kennedy: “Louisianians can’t afford energy bills because Biden administration forfeited America’s energy independence”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) explained yesterday on the Senate floor how President Joe Biden’s energy policy has made electricity bills unaffordable for many in Louisiana. Kennedy also outlined how Louisianians can find help to lower their electricity bills.
Do you like it?
Read more
July 27, 2022
July 27, 2022

TPSO: Bayou Gardens Blvd. Lane Closure

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to inform the public that starting on July 26, one lane of traffic on Bayou Gardens Boulevard, between Broadmoor Avenue and Alma Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic for road repairs.
Do you like it?
Read more
July 27, 2022
July 27, 2022

Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs Scholarship Applications Open Until August 5th

The Governor's office of Indian Affairs scholarship applications remains open until next Fridaty, August 5.
Do you like it?
Read more
July 27, 2022
July 27, 2022

Federal Judge Sides with AG Jeff Landry, Blocks Enforcement of HISA Regulations in Louisiana

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has won a victory over regulations imposed by what he called an "unconditional and unfunded" Congressional mandate that cedes much regulatory and taxation power of the State to an unelected and unaccountable nongovernmental entity.
Do you like it?
Read more
Load more