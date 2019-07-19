August 4, 2022
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season.
August 4, 2022
Despite Hurricane Ida and COVID challenges, Lafourche Parish School District announced that the district ranks in the top 10 for overall LEAP performance. Also, no district had more student growth than Lafourche. Congratulations!!
August 4, 2022
The Coast Guard continues to monitor the clean up efforts after oil was discharged from energy facility.
August 4, 2022
A.K.A. regional director partners with Bayou Pearls to make donation to Finding Our Roots Museum's recovery effort.
August 4, 2022
Covid-19 antibody testing available while supplies last!
August 4, 2022
Louisiana residents must visit an OMV field office or Public Tag Agent location to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card, don't wait!
August 3, 2022
Join the informational parent meeting and find out about tryouts for the team!
August 3, 2022
Thibodaux Regional makes addition to their active medical staff.
August 3, 2022
South Louisiana Medical Associates is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Joseph M. Garcia!
August 2, 2022
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. applauded the $135 million in funding coming to Louisiana to protect roads, bridges, and infrastructure from natural disasters, flooding and coastal erosion.
August 2, 2022
Learn more about the community at the Leadership Lafourche immersion program!
August 2, 2022
Louisiana To Receive $134 Million Of Additional Federal Funding To Improve Infrastructure Resilience
The Federal Highway Administration recently announced a new program aimed at defending against the effects of climate change and the costs of extreme weather events. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will allocate approximately $134 million over the next five years to Louisiana, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
August 2, 2022
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux proved that a heart of servitude goes a long way after raising $4.5 million after Hurricane Ida to help respond, reopen, and recover.
August 2, 2022
The Thibodaux Service League has launched a grant opportunity for this fall for community non-profit organizations.
August 2, 2022
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a tax title sale on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.