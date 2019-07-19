News

August 4, 2022
LDWF Announces Opening Dates for the Fall Inshore Shrimp Season

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season.
August 4, 2022
Lafourche School District Ranks in Top 10 LEAP Performance

Despite Hurricane Ida and COVID challenges, Lafourche Parish School District announced that the district ranks in the top 10 for overall LEAP performance. Also, no district had more student growth than Lafourche. Congratulations!!
August 4, 2022
Coast Guard responds to oil discharge near Bayou Sorrel, Louisiana

The Coast Guard continues to monitor the clean up efforts after oil was discharged from energy facility.
August 4, 2022
Finding Our Roots Museum receives $2,600 donation

A.K.A. regional director partners with Bayou Pearls to make donation to Finding Our Roots Museum's recovery effort.
August 4, 2022
The Blood Center will offer Covid-19 antibody testing with donation

Covid-19 antibody testing available while supplies last!
August 4, 2022
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready

Louisiana residents must visit an OMV field office or Public Tag Agent location to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card, don't wait!
August 3, 2022
Thibodaux Regional announces the addition of competitive swimming program

Join the informational parent meeting and find out about tryouts for the team!
August 3, 2022
Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Thomas Dukovac, Urologist, to the medical staff

Thibodaux Regional makes addition to their active medical staff.
August 3, 2022
SLMA announces addition of new Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician

South Louisiana Medical Associates is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Joseph M. Garcia!
August 2, 2022
Cassidy Applauds $135 Million For Louisiana Infrastructure Through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. applauded the $135 million in funding coming to Louisiana to protect roads, bridges, and infrastructure from natural disasters, flooding and coastal erosion.
August 2, 2022
Leadership Lafourche accepting applications for 2023 class

Learn more about the community at the Leadership Lafourche immersion program!
August 2, 2022
Louisiana To Receive $134 Million Of Additional Federal Funding To Improve Infrastructure Resilience

The Federal Highway Administration recently announced a new program aimed at defending against the effects of climate change and the costs of extreme weather events. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will allocate approximately $134 million over the next five years to Louisiana, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
August 2, 2022
Respond, Reopen, Recover; Catholic Diocese Hurricane Ida Impact Report

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux proved that a heart of servitude goes a long way after raising $4.5 million after Hurricane Ida to help respond, reopen, and recover.
August 2, 2022
Thibodaux Service League Offers Fall Non-Profit Grant Opportunity

The Thibodaux Service League has launched a grant opportunity for this fall for community non-profit organizations.
August 2, 2022
LPSO to Conduct Online Tax Title Sale on August 30, 2022

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a tax title sale on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
