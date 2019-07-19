October 2, 2022
Ten graduates completed Terrebonne Parish Regional Training Academy

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the recent graduation of the Terrebonne Parish Regional Training Academy, POST Basic #40 Graduating class. Congratulations!
September 30, 2022
Five inmates earn their high school diplomas

Several current inmates of the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex completed the State of Louisiana based HiSET Program, through the Department of Corrections (DOC), to receive their High School equivalency diploma.
September 30, 2022
Houma Fire battles trailer blaze on Daspit Street, behind Midas

At approximately 8:40am, the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of Daspit Street in downtown Houma. This incident was directly behind Midas on Barrow Street.
September 30, 2022
Houma Fire responding to Midas on Barrow Street

Please find an alternate route as crews respond to a fire at Midas on Barrow Street.
September 30, 2022
Pedestrian Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma.
September 30, 2022
Ready Start Terrebonne seeks input from the business community

The Terrebonne Parish Workforce Survey is designed for business owners and managers to provide insight to the workforce's current needs and challenges regarding access to high-quality early childhood care and education.
September 29, 2022
Bless Your Heart Nonprofit is accepting donations for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Local nonprofit organization is working with community leaders, and law enforcement to get supplies to Florida as soon as possible.
September 29, 2022
Lafourche Parish Government, LPSO collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian efforts

Lafourche Parish Government, LPSO collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.
September 29, 2022
Terrebonne Parish Assessor Gives Update at Parish Council Meeting

Terrebonne Parish Assessor Loney Grabert delivered tax roll updates at last night’s Terrebonne Parish Council. Read more here:
September 29, 2022
Louisiana DCFS Assistant Secretary Participated in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Assistant Secretary of Family Support Shavana Howard took part in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health on Wednesday, September 28. Howard was part of the discussion focused on “Improving food access and affordability.”
September 28, 2022
Lafourche Parish Fire Protection Dist. 3 and Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Dept. Receive Lifesaving Equipment Grants

Rounding up when you pay for your food at Firehouse Subs is a tangible way the community can help our fire departments and the small gesture […]
September 28, 2022
Larose library to extend hours; Temporary bookmobile service coming soon

The Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street, will offer additional evening hours and be open on Fridays and Saturdays to provide increased access to library services for residents in southern Lafourche.
September 28, 2022
Louisiana Sends Help To Florida As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall

As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida, Governor John Bel Edwards has spoken with Governor Ron DeSantis and offered assistance and resources to aid the people of Florida. Resources are already en route, and preparations are underway for additional assistance once damage assessments have begun.
September 28, 2022
Ted Savoie appointed to Port Commission Seat E

Interim port commissioner for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission takes seat.
September 28, 2022
CASA to host information session

"A child in foster care is waiting for someone like you. CASA volunteers are ordinary people of all ages, from all walks of life, and of various ethnic, vocational, and educational backgrounds," CASA of Terrebonne.
