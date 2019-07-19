October 2, 2022
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the recent graduation of the Terrebonne Parish Regional Training Academy, POST Basic #40 Graduating class. Congratulations!
September 30, 2022
Several current inmates of the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex completed the State of Louisiana based HiSET Program, through the Department of Corrections (DOC), to receive their High School equivalency diploma.
September 30, 2022
At approximately 8:40am, the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of Daspit Street in downtown Houma. This incident was directly behind Midas on Barrow Street.
September 30, 2022
Please find an alternate route as crews respond to a fire at Midas on Barrow Street.
September 30, 2022
On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma.
September 30, 2022
The Terrebonne Parish Workforce Survey is designed for business owners and managers to provide insight to the workforce's current needs and challenges regarding access to high-quality early childhood care and education.
September 29, 2022
Local nonprofit organization is working with community leaders, and law enforcement to get supplies to Florida as soon as possible.
September 29, 2022
Lafourche Parish Government, LPSO collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.
September 29, 2022
Terrebonne Parish Assessor Loney Grabert delivered tax roll updates at last night’s Terrebonne Parish Council. Read more here:
September 29, 2022
Louisiana DCFS Assistant Secretary Participated in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Assistant Secretary of Family Support Shavana Howard took part in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health on Wednesday, September 28. Howard was part of the discussion focused on “Improving food access and affordability.”
September 28, 2022
Lafourche Parish Fire Protection Dist. 3 and Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Dept. Receive Lifesaving Equipment Grants
Rounding up when you pay for your food at Firehouse Subs is a tangible way the community can help our fire departments and the small gesture […]
September 28, 2022
The Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street, will offer additional evening hours and be open on Fridays and Saturdays to provide increased access to library services for residents in southern Lafourche.
September 28, 2022
As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida, Governor John Bel Edwards has spoken with Governor Ron DeSantis and offered assistance and resources to aid the people of Florida. Resources are already en route, and preparations are underway for additional assistance once damage assessments have begun.
September 28, 2022
Interim port commissioner for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission takes seat.
September 28, 2022
"A child in foster care is waiting for someone like you. CASA volunteers are ordinary people of all ages, from all walks of life, and of various ethnic, vocational, and educational backgrounds," CASA of Terrebonne.