October 27, 2022
Suit filed against Biden Administration on behalf of Tommy Badeaux, challenging student loan debt cancellation program

The Pelican Institute for Public Policy filed suit on behalf of Louisiana attorney Tommy Badeaux, challenging the Biden Administration's illegal student loan debt cancellation program.
October 27, 2022
Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Residence Fund Launches Round Two

The second round of Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Fund has been launched! Small businesses can apply for the grant if they are suffering from the damages caused by Hurricane Ida.
October 27, 2022
HFD announced promotions of FEO Collins and FEO Hardwick

Congratulations to Ryan Collins and Anthoney Hardwick, and thank you for serving the parish!
October 27, 2022
Vehicle drives into Bayou Terrebonne near Daigeville Bridge

A 62-year-old man disregarded the lowered barricade, driving his vehicle off of the bridge and into Bayou Terrebonne.
October 27, 2022
1 dead, 2 rescued from downed helicopter 46 miles offshore Morgan City, La.

The Coast Guard rescued two crewmembers from a helicopter crash approximately 46 miles offshore Morgan City, Louisiana, Wednesday. A third body was recovered from the submerged helicopter. Coast Guard video of the rescue can be viewed here:
October 27, 2022
Three Terrebonne General Health System Nurses Named “Great 100 Nurses”

Terrebonne General Health System had three nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Congratulations, ladies!!
October 27, 2022
LPPL honors service and sacrifice at Veterans Day events

Join Lafourche Parish Public Libraries in honoring local veterans and their families this November.
October 27, 2022
Cassidy Announces Morgan City Receives $10 Million for Port Improvements

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the U.S. Department of Transportation will provide a $10 million grant to the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District through funding from Cassidy’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
October 27, 2022
Thibodaux Police are Halloween ready

Thibodaux Police increase patrol efforts and offer safety tips for 2022 City of Thibodaux Halloween celebrations.
October 26, 2022
Shreveport State Rep drafting legislation to form Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force in 2023

Legislation to create the new Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force is being drafted by State Representative Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, to study the dramatic rise in violent crime in Louisiana with an emphasis on determining its cause and crafting solutions to help tackle the problem legislatively.
October 26, 2022
TFAE Presents Three Teachers with Innovative Ed-Venture Grants

TFAE has recently awarded three Innovative Ed-Venture Grants to help teachers incorporate the most educational, innovative, and developmental activities into the classroom to help accelerate student learning experiences.
October 26, 2022
Nicholls Athletics kicks off Title IX Crowdfunding

Nicholls Athletics is kicking off a crowdfunding effort to recognize and celebrate the impact of Title IX on Colonel student-athletes.
October 26, 2022
Pride of Nicholls Set to Host High School Battle of the Bands

The Pride of Nicholls State University presents the High School Battle of the Bands at John L. Guidry Stadium this Saturday featuring the Drumline Battle and Exhibition Performance by the Pride of Nicholls Marching Band.
October 26, 2022
Boil Water Advisories issued for areas of Montegut, Dulac

Main line breaks last night have caused Consolidate Waterworks No. 1 to issue boil water advisories for three areas.
October 26, 2022
Rotary Centennial Plaza Plans to Light Up Downtown Houma

The Rotary of Houma Club celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021 and a part of the celebration includes the Rotary Centennial Plaza that will be built in Downtown Houma with construction beginning very soon! Read more about the plans here:
