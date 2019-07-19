December 27, 2022
LA 1 has reopened to traffic north of Leeville.
December 27, 2022
Launch your boat, or have seat and enjoy the beautiful view, at the new public boat launch in Terrebonne Parish!
December 27, 2022
Waterworks has shared an Interactive Map to help you determine if you are in a Boil Water Advisory area in Terrebonne Parish.
December 27, 2022
The final fireworks sales season of the year kicked off this week, so the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) wants to encourage all Louisiana residents to not only be safe when using fireworks, but knowledgeable when buying them.
December 26, 2022
Heads up Lafourche Parish, here's what you need to know about fireworks this week!
December 26, 2022
Pelican Point Preschool was heavily damaged in a 3-alarm fire last night. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
December 26, 2022
The BOIL WATER ADVISORY has been LIFTED for customers in the entire Marydale Subdivision (in Thibodaux).
December 26, 2022
Here's a reminder about when, and where fireworks can be used in Terrebonne Parish.
December 26, 2022
Downtown Houma is testing a new way to pay meters that doesn't require you to search for spare change in your car, pockets or purse!
December 26, 2022
If you live in the yellow/green areas on the map, NO Boil Water procedures are necessary. If you live in the red areas of the map, a Boil Water Advisory is still in place.
December 26, 2022
Kennedy, White House issue report examining boundaries of executive privilege and the importance of Congressional oversight
Senators John Kennedy and Sheldon Whitehouse recently released a report entitled: Overprivileged: A Closer Look at Congressional Oversight, Executive Privilege and the Separation of Powers. Read more about it here:
December 26, 2022
U.S. Senator Cassidy recently released a statement following his vote against the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill that was ultimately passed.
December 26, 2022
The updated Louisiana Carbon Monoxide Law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Check out what the law entails and make sure your home is compliant.
December 25, 2022
Make your appointment for the Low Cost Spay Neuter Event while spots are available!
December 24, 2022
Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for portions of Raceland and Bayou Blue, the Grand Bois community, and the Marydale Subdivision.