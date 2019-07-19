January 30, 2023
Legislators convene in Special Session aiming to fund Insure Louisiana Incentive Program

Legislators kicked off a special session Monday to address one agenda item: whether to approve $45 million for an incentive fund to persuade home insurers to come back to the state.
January 30, 2023
More Broken Records: December Unemployment Rate Was Lowest Ever for Month of December

Louisiana’s December 2022 unemployment rate was the lowest ever for the month of December, coming in at 3.5%.
January 30, 2023
VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel taking on water near the Chandeleur Islands

The Coast Guard rescued two boaters, one adult male and one minor, on Saturday after their vessel began taking on water near the Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana.
January 30, 2023
Commissioner Donelon Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief In Special Session

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is ready to make his case and collaborate with the legislature to bring relief to homeowners in the special session scheduled to start today. The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was passed unanimously by state lawmakers during the 2022 Legislative Session, but the legislature has not yet funded it.
January 30, 2023
Kellogg helping Louisiana rice farmers reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Kellogg piloted the program in Louisiana in collaboration with leading agricultural greenhouse gas measurement firm Regrow Ag, rice producers, Kellogg supplier Kennedy Rice Mill LLC and agribusiness firm Syngenta.
January 29, 2023
Cassidy, Smith, Colleagues Introduce Bicameral Bill to Expand School Choice and Educational Opportunity

“Parents deserve the right to make the best educational decision for their child, regardless of income,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Our bill empowers families to pick the school that best fits their children’s needs.”
January 28, 2023
Louisiana Courts wrap up language access projects with U.S. Department of Justice

“I would like to commend all those who worked diligently to improve access to justice in Louisiana for limited English proficient individuals," Chief Justice Weimer commented.
January 27, 2023
See what grade the Terrebonne and Lafourche water systems earned recently

Did you know our water systems earn letter grades issued by the Louisiana Department of Health Safe Drinking Water Program for community drinking water systems? See what grades our systems earned here:
January 27, 2023
Lafourche students’ artwork selected for Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest

Two Lafourche Parish students, Ava Naquin and Gracie St. Pierre, had pieces selected for the Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest in Baton Rouge for their artwork representing the State of Louisiana!
January 27, 2023
Wetlands Discovery Center scientists win Education Outreach Award

Congratulations to Samantha Hicks, Sarah Fontana, and Jonathan Foret of the Southern Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center for being presented with the 2022 Education Outreach Award from the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR)!
January 27, 2023
Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for Lafourche Parish

These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.
January 27, 2023
Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish

While it's not local news, we are curious to hear what YOU think! A four-day school week was approved last night in Acadia Parish. Students will attend class Tuesday-Friday starting this fall.
January 27, 2023
TPCG announced Nonprofit Grant Opportunity

Has your nonprofit organization struggled because of the COVID-19 pandemic?
January 26, 2023
T. Baker Smith Donated $131K to Support Nicholls Geomatics Program

“Donating to Nicholls is a no-brainer due to the return on investment we receive. So many of our associates are alums from all disciplines at Nicholls. Investing in Nicholls means investing in our community. As Nicholls improves, our company improves and so does the region we thrive in,” said T. Baker Smith CEO Kenneth Smith. 
January 26, 2023
Makenzi Clement wins Terrebonne Parish Teenager of the Year

Congratulations to Makenzi and all local students who were nominated for this prestigious award!
