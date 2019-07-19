April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023

Terrebonne Parish Council appoints Mr. Christopher Ellender as newest member of the Houma-Terrebonne Airport Commission

"I want to say thank you-- my passion for aviation started at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport with I was a little kid," said Mr. Ellender. "It is a great honor to be able to come back to southern Louisiana and support the Houma-Terrebonne Airport and further improve this community." 
April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023

Lawmakers concerned about teacher pay raises, who receives them

Conservative lawmakers’ concerns about spending some of the state’s surplus on teacher pay raises is already stirring up controversy on the third day of the session.
April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023

Nicholls to Host 11th Annual Opera Production of Hansel and Gretel

Nicholls is set to host the eleventh annual opera production of Hansel and Gretel, themed “through the eyes of pure imagination.”
April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023

Terrebonne Parish Council announces several proclamations for the month of April

Read more about the four official proclamations made last night here.
April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023

Fletcher Reopens Thibodaux Facility Following Ida

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to welcome back students, faculty, and staff to its Thibodaux facility after Hurricane Ida. The college unveiled significant investments made in improving its technical program facilities at its Thibodaux Facility Grand Re-Opening event.
April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023

Terrebonne Parish Council welcomed two new staff members at April 12 meeting

Congratulations to the two newest members of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government staff!
April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023

Author of Bayou Farewell to speak at upcoming CRCL event

A former National Endowment for the Arts fellow, Mike Tidwell has published his work in Audubon, National Geographic Traveler, Reader’s Digest, Washingtonian and many other publications.
April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023

Reggie Ledet Sworn in As Seat E Commissioner

Newly elected Port Commissioner Reggie Ledet was sworn into office by Lafourche Clerk of Court Annette Fontana at a formal ceremony today officially taking his place at Seat E during the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s monthly board meeting.
April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023

TPSO honors Dispatchers during National Telecommunicators Week

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to acknowledge a tremendous amount of appreciation for the Dispatchers of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, as the nation celebrates National Telecommunicators Week.
April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023

Coastal Flooding and Heavy Rain Risk Today through Thursday

Coastal flooding is a possibility as the Low moves inland today and tomorrow. Stay weather aware!
April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023

Terrebonne floodgates have started to close ahead of weather system

Terrebonne Parish floodgates are started to close ahead of the anticipated weather system.
April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023

Lafourche Parish to host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Check out the list of acceptable and non-acceptable hazardous waste items.
April 11, 2023
April 11, 2023

Gov. Edwards’ State of the State Address

"Promises were made. Promises were kept. Progress was delivered." In his eighth and final time delivering the State of the State address, Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke on how far the state has come during his two terms, and what is left to accomplish for him to leave an even stronger and better Louisiana for generations to come.
April 11, 2023
April 11, 2023

Cassidy Announces $8.3 Million for Louisiana Water Infrastructure

In total, Louisiana has received a total of $197 million in IIJA funding for clean water infrastructure, with more expected over the next three years.
April 11, 2023
April 11, 2023

Louisiana Legislature launches new smartphone app

"I'm excited that we can make it easier for people to engage with the legislature and they can see what is going on," shared State Representative Tanner Magee (R), Houma.
