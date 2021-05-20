Acadia Music Fest announces their 2021 festival line-up

Acadia Music Fest will be returning to Thibodaux this year on September 18, 2021. Each year, the festival brings an exciting line-up of musicians to Thibodaux, along with amazing food and art.

The festival announcement event was held at Cuvee on Thursday, May 20. Presented by the Ben Meyer Foundation, the festival proceeds benefit local charities. This year, proceeds will benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lafourche and the Louis Children’s Crisis Center in Houma.

This year’s line-up includes: Black Suit Brigade, Little John & the Dirty Clarks, Maggie Koerner, Marc Broussard, Payton Smith, Better than Ezra, DJ Spin featuring Partners N Crime and Jubilee, and Lupe Fiasco.

This year’s poster and artist was also revealed to be Nichól Brinkman of Pink Cheeks Studios.