Acadia Music Festival continues to make their mark with a stellar line-up

It’s that time of the year again. The Acadia Music Festival is back! The festival will kick off Saturday, October 23, at the Acadia Plantation Center, beginning at 12:30 p.m. As a family-friendly one-day outdoor event, festival-goers will enjoy live music, arts, delicious food, and kid’s activities. This year’s festival line-up includes Maggie Koerner, Marc Broussard, Payton Smith, DJ Spin featuring Partners N Crime and Jubilee, and Lupe Fiasco.

“We did it through the help of a lot of sponsors, which helped us put together an amazing line-up with big names,” says festival creator Tommy Meyers. “The community was an amazing help with the sponsorships given to us. It’s a pretty awesome event and I’m pretty excited about it”. The festival is held in honor of Tommy’s late brother Ben Meyer to raise funds for local charities such as the Louis Children’s Crisis Center.

The event is sponsored by Acadia Plantation, Coors Light, Shell Gas Station, Advance Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation LLC, AJ Dohmann, Gulf South Grown Grown 92.3, Alpha Lit Acadiana, Assurance Financial, Bayou Signs Out-door Advertising, M. Bergeron + Company, CPAs, LLC, Beau S. Brooks Attorney at Law, Ben Meyer Tae Kwon Do, Bouterie Investments Inc, Carmouche Insurance, Chackbay Nursery & Landscaping, Clearwater, Core Physical therapy and Sports Performance, Crescent Crown Distributing, Daily Comet, Physical Therapy & Hand Center, Delta Restaurant Supply, Doug’s Service Company, DDG, E Healthcare Solutions, Entergy, First American Bank, Foley Specialty Services, The Foundry on the Bayou, 4 Gage Years, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, Mr.Bill Hochsteler, Brooke Hochstetler Eastridge, JLB Properties of Lafouche, LLC, Joe’s Septic Contractors Inc, John Deere, Johnny’s Men’s Shop, KNCU Television, Kristine Russel District Attorney, La Caretta, Lafouche Gazette, and Triche Law Office.

General Admission is $40. Children ages 4-13 years old are $15.

All proceeds from the festival will go to The Ben Meyer Foundation to help charities in the community and Hurricane Ida support.

For more information, visit acadiamusicfest.net.