Acadian Ambulance honors Bayou Region Paramedic and EMT of the Year

May 3, 2024 – Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional paramedics and EMTs for their tireless work ethic and dedication. From across the company’s four-state service area, 32 paramedic and EMT finalists were nominated by their peers for displaying exemplary attitudes and providing excellent patient care. The top winners are selected by a company-wide committee.

Acadian Ambulance is honoring its top Paramedic and EMT of the Year, all regional Paramedics and EMTs of the Year, and its entire medical team at its celebration on May 7, 2024 in Lafayette, LA.

Paramedic Brent Pellegrin and EMT Michele Jones represent the company’s Bayou service area and were finalists for the top honors.

Acadian Ambulance has operated in the Bayou Region since 1973, when it began serving in Terrebonne Parish. The company has nearly 200 employees in the region, which encompasses Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary, Assumption, St. James, and St. John the Baptist parishes.

Brent Pellegrin, Paramedic

Brent joined the Acadian team in 1990. He completed the paramedic program in 1992 through the local community college. Brent has spent the majority of his 33-year career serving Terrebonne Parish. Brent has earned the respect of his fellow medics, ER staff, and our fellow first responders in law enforcement and fire service. He built his reputation on consistency, dedication, and hard work. Brent consistently does what is right for his patients, while being kind and compassionate to all. He shows up everyday, ensures he always has the tools to do his job successfully, and is always willing and ready for the next call.

Brent’s dedication to EMS, consistent hard work and commitment to doing the job right with pride and compassion make him a most deserving recipient of the Bayou Region’s 2024 Regional Paramedic of the Year.

Brent grew up in Terrebonne Parish, where he still enjoys living and working. He enjoys working in the yard, cutting grass, or working with his tractors. He and his wife, Nara, enjoy traveling, especially with their adult children.

Michele Jones, EMT

Michele, better known as “MeMe”, has served as an EMT for 18 years with her partner and best friend, Kerry Lassere. Michele is a hard worker with the biggest heart. She prides herself on being compassionate to her patients, their families, and everyone she encounters. Michele is consistently a reliable employee. She is always willing to lend a helping hand, a listening ear, and a supportive shoulder to new employees or her peers. Michele has a smile that lights up any room she enters and radiates positivity to all.

In her time away from work, Michele enjoys spending time with her family and a good cup of coffee. Her husband, three children and four grandchildren are her proudest accomplishments. She is a dedicated member of her church, where she serves as deaconess. In her own words, ‘she is a lady, small in stature, with the force of a giant’.

Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, offering emergency and non-emergency transportation to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. They are employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.

View all of Acadian’s regional paramedics and EMTs of the year at: https://acadianambulance.com/ 2024-paramedics-and-emts-of- the-year/