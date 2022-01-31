Acadian Elementary to Host 9th Annual Mudbug Walk Fundraiser Event

Lace-up your running shoes, and grab your water, Acadian Elementary School will be hosting the 9th Annual Mudbug Walk/Run 5k, on Friday, February 12, raising money to benefit students.

Proceeds from the event will help Acadian Elementary provide modern technology, manipulatives, and visuals to support learning throughout the curriculum.

This year, the school’s fundraising goal is focused on building a sensory room for students. Sensory rooms help children improve their visual, auditory, and tactile processing, in addition to fine, and gross motor skills. “Sensory rooms provide a sense of calm and comfort, helping children to self-regulate their behaviors, ultimately improving focus,” reads a statement from Acadian Elementary.

The school invites everyone to come come out for a great morning of fitness and community. The walk/run will begin at the school at 8:30 a.m., looping into the surrounding neighborhoods. Participants will receive a t-shirt, age group awards, and door prizes.

Tickets for the Annual Mudbug Walk/Run 5k walk are $15 and can be purchased at this link https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=54407&eventId=552431 .

For more information, please contact Acadian Elementary School at 985-876-0612, or visit their Facebook page at https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=54407&eventId=552431 .