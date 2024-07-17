ACT Test CEO, “The ACT Test Is Evolving”

The ACT test, a widely recognized college admissions exam, is undergoing significant changes to provide students with more flexibility and a streamlined testing experience. Janet Godwin, CEO of ACT, shared this development.

Godwin expressed excitement about the changes that offer students enhanced options and adaptability to showcase their readiness for post-secondary pursuits. According to the release, these changes are a testament to ACT’s ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of students and educators.

One of the fundamental changes to the ACT test is the introduction of greater flexibility for students. The test now allows students to choose whether to take the science section, with English, reading, and math remaining as core sections that contribute to a college-reportable score. This change empowers students to tailor the test to their strengths.

The test has been made shorter, reducing its length by up to one-third. This reduction in test duration, by featuring shorter passages and fewer questions, aims to alleviate the fatigue often associated with longer exams. These modifications are designed to make the testing experience more manageable for students and provide them with more time to answer each question thoughtfully.

The revamped ACT test is set to roll out, starting with national online testing in spring 2025 and then for school-day testing in spring 2026.