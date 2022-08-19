The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced new lane closure dates as they work to restore the LA 1 tolling system at the elevated LA 1 Expressway entrance ramp in Leeville. This work may cause delays to those with interests in Port Fourchon, so please plan accordingly.

LANE CLOSURES:

GeauxPass Lane 2 (On the left)

Friday, August 19 from 5:00 p.m. until midnight

Monday, August 22 from 5:00 p.m. until midnight

The right lane, which was previously used for cash and credit options at the toll booth, will be open for thru traffic.

Beginning in late summer/early fall, tolling operations at LA 1 in Leeville will resume with a new cashless system, following repairs made from damage caused by Hurricane Ida in August 2021. To learn more about the changes, click here.

WIDTH RESTRICTIONS:

The maximum width on Lane 1 is 8’-7”. All motorists with loads exceeding 8’-7” in width will need a permit and contraflow escort. Please note that contraflow escorts are only allowed after sunrise and before sunset. For information on truck permits, email Dotdlageauxpermits@la.gov or call (800) 654-1433.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.