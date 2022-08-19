Bayou Community Foundation Conference Strengthens Nonprofit Organizations in the Bayou Region
August 19, 2022
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced new lane closure dates as they work to restore the LA 1 tolling system at the elevated LA 1 Expressway entrance ramp in Leeville. This work may cause delays to those with interests in Port Fourchon, so please plan accordingly.

LANE CLOSURES:

GeauxPass Lane 2 (On the left)

  • Friday, August 19 from 5:00 p.m. until midnight
  • Monday, August 22 from 5:00 p.m. until midnight

The right lane, which was previously used for cash and credit options at the toll booth, will be open for thru traffic.



Beginning in late summer/early fall, tolling operations at LA 1 in Leeville will resume with a new cashless system, following repairs made from damage caused by Hurricane Ida in August 2021. To learn more about the changes, click here.

WIDTH RESTRICTIONS:

The maximum width on Lane 1 is 8’-7”. All motorists with loads exceeding 8’-7” in width will need a permit and contraflow escort. Please note that contraflow escorts are only allowed after sunrise and before sunset. For information on truck permits, email Dotdlageauxpermits@la.gov or call (800) 654-1433.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Mary Ditch
