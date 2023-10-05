Adoptions at Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter are FREE until October 15

Patsy Ann Henry
October 5, 2023

Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter has announced FREE ADOPTIONS for the next two weeks thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” initiative.

“Our shelter is at MAX CAPACITY, and we need to place pets (especially large dogs) IMMEDIATELY!” reads a recent post from the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter. “Adopters and fosters are needed!”


BISSELL Pet Foundation is a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness. “Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. To help as many pets as possible go from shelter kennels to the couches of loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees at a shelter near you [Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter],” says BISSELL Pet Foundation’s official website. 

Visit Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter today to save a life and find your new furry friend at no cost, now until October 15, 2023. To find out more, and see some dogs and cats in need of homes, please visit the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter’s Facebook or website. To adopt, please visit their location at 934 Highway 3185, Thibodaux, LA, or call (985) 446-3532.

MONKEY 23-467D Male, neutered, 7 years, 16.6 lbs, heartworm negative Owner surrender Fill out an online application here: https://www.lafourchegov.org/forms/adoption-application
BEETLEJUICE 23-472D Male, 1 year, 23.5 lbs, heartworm negative Fill out an online application here: https://www.lafourchegov.org/forms/adoption-application
BENJI 23-828C Male, 3 months Fill out an online application here: https://www.lafourchegov.org/forms/adoption-application

BEE 23-450D Female, 3 months, 10.5 lbs, estimated to be 65 lbs fully grown, lab mix Fill out an online application here: https://www.lafourchegov.org/forms/adoption-application
YIPPEE 23-805C Female, 2 months Fill out an online application here: https://www.lafourchegov.org/forms/adoption-application
PICO 23-801C Male, neutered, 2 months Fill out an online application here: https://www.lafourchegov.org/forms/adoption-application

