Adoptions at Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter are FREE until October 15

Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter has announced FREE ADOPTIONS for the next two weeks thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” initiative.

“Our shelter is at MAX CAPACITY, and we need to place pets (especially large dogs) IMMEDIATELY!” reads a recent post from the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter. “Adopters and fosters are needed!”

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness. “Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. To help as many pets as possible go from shelter kennels to the couches of loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees at a shelter near you [Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter],” says BISSELL Pet Foundation’s official website.

Visit Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter today to save a life and find your new furry friend at no cost, now until October 15, 2023. To find out more, and see some dogs and cats in need of homes, please visit the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter’s Facebook or website. To adopt, please visit their location at 934 Highway 3185, Thibodaux, LA, or call (985) 446-3532.