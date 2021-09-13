Aerial Mosquito Spray Scheduled Starting Sept. 13 in Terrebonne & Lafourche Parishes

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Officials have scheduled an aerial spray operation for all areas with the parishes to help reduce the number of mosquitos resulting from Hurricane Ida which will begin approximately this evening, September 13, at 7:00 p.m. and continue until 1:00 a.m, weather permitting. The aerial application may take three days to complete.

The operation is being conducted in response to surveillance findings that indicate increased mosquito populations and also due to the limited road accessibility in the parishes. Aerial spraying is necessary to combat and control mosquitoes where ground spraying is less accessible and effective. If there is a weather delay, applications will begin the following night.

Vector Disease Control, Inc. (VDCI) and its subsidiary company Mosquito Control Services (MCS) will be conducting the aerial spray operation. VDCI/MCS holds contracts with multiple Louisiana Parishes and FEMA to provide the application of adulticides on an “as-needed” basis. In 2021, VDCI has aerially treated over 3 million acres to control mosquitos resulting from the floodwaters left behind by heavy rains, West Nile virus, or other emergencies.

VDCI will be using multiple twin-engine aircraft flying at an altitude of approximately 300 feet to conduct the aerial application. Each aircraft is equipped with an aerial spray guidance system specifically engineered for mosquito control operations. The planes can receive in real-time, meteorological conditions such as temperature, wind speed, and wind direction. “This onboard equipment allows us to optimize the application within the intended treatment areas while minimizing drift outside the target zone,” VDCI Vice President Daniel Markowski said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires notifications to the public when aerial spray operations are to occur. For additional information and to view maps of the intended spray area, contact VDCI at 800.413.4445.