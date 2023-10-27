Aerial Mosquito Spraying in Terrebonne Parish Scheduled for October 27

Terrebonne Officials have scheduled an aerial spray operation this week. The aerial application will take place Friday evening, October 27th at approximately 6:30 pm and continue until about 10:00 pm, weather permitting. The aerial application will be completed in one evening. If there is a weather delay, applications will take place within the next suitable night. The areas to be covered are as follows: East Houma, Lisa Park, Oakshire, Mulberry, Summerfield, Hwy 311, Mandalay, and Central Houma areas.

VDCI will be using multiple twin-engine aircraft flying at an altitude of approximately 300 feet to conduct the aerial application. Each aircraft is equipped with an aerial spray guidance system specifically engineered for mosquito control operations. The planes are able to receive in real-time, meteorological conditions such as temperature, wind speed and wind direction.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires notification to the public when aerial spray operations are to occur.