Terrebonne officials have scheduled an aerial spray operations this week in preparation for Halloween festivities. The aerial spraying will take place Thursday evening, October 27th between 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm, weather permitting. If there is a weather delay, aerial spraying will begin the next suitable night. The aerial spraying will be completed in one evening. The areas to be covered are as follows: East Houma, Bourg, Lisa Park, Oakshire, Mulberry, Summerfield, Hwy 311, Mandalay, Gray and Central Houma areas.

VDCI will be using multiple twin-engine aircraft flying at an altitude of approximately 300 feet to conduct the aerial application. Each aircraft is equipped with an aerial spray guidance system specifically engineered for mosquito control operations. The planes are able to receive in real-time, meteorological conditions such as temperature, wind speed and wind direction.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires notification to the public when aerial spray operations are to occur.