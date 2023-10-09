Aerial Mosquito Spraying in Terrebonne Parish Scheduled for today

Aerial Mosquito Spraying in Terrebonne Parish Scheduled for October 9

Terrebonne officials have scheduled an aerial spray operation this week to help reduce the mosquito population in various areas. The aerial application will take place Monday evening, October 9, 2023, between 7:30 PM and 10:30 PM, weather permitting. If there is a weather delay, applications will begin the next suitable night., The aerial application will be completed in one evening. The areas to be covered are: Dularge, Dulac, Chauvin, Cocodrie, and Pointe Aux Chenes.

VDCI will be using multiple twin-engine aircraft flying at an altitude of approximately 300 feet to conduct the aerial application. Each aircraft is equipped with an aerial spray guidance system specifically engineered for mosquito control operations. The planes are able to receive in real-time, meteorological conditions, such as temperature, wind speed, and wind direction.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires notification to the public when aerial spray operations are to occur.

For additional information and/or maps of the intended spray area, contact VDCI at 800-256-1784 or (985) 580-1629.