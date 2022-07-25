Affordable Connectivity Program Saves Families on High-Speed Internet Costs

Since launching GetInternet.Gov, the Biden-Harris Administration has enrolled 1 million new households to save on high-speed internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The program provides up to $30 per month of assistance toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 for households qualifying Tribal lands. The program also offers a one-time discount of up to $100 for qualifying households to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers. The program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the program is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) benefits program that aims to get households the affordable broadband they need for work, school, healthcare, and more. Household eligibility is income that is at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if a member of the household needs at least one of the following criteria:

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program;

Participates in one of these assistance programs: The National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision; SNAP Medicaid Federal Public Housing Assistance Supplemental Security Income (SSI) WIC Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits or Lifeline;

Participates in one of these assistance programs and lives on Qualifying Tribal lands: Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance Tribal TANF Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations Tribal Head Start (income based)



Click here for more information and to apply or contact your preferred participating provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to your bill. Some providers may have an alternative application that they will ask you to complete. Please note that eligible households must both apply for the program and contact a participating provider to select a service plan.