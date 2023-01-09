After 37 years, Thibodaux swears in Kevin Clement as the new mayor

“And no… I’m not here because Kevin changed his mind!”

Former Mayor Eschete welcomed the crowd cheerfully to the inauguration of the new mayor of Thibodaux Kevin Clement on Monday, January 9, at 10:00 a.m. at the Harang Municipal Auditorium.

Mayor Kevin Clement was elected in 2022 following Former Mayor Eschete’s decision to retire from the position. Alongside Mayor Clement, City Councilors Monique Crochet, District A; Gene Richard, District B; Varick Taylor, Sr, District C; Mike Naquin, District D At-Large; and Chad Mire, District E At-Large were sworn in as well.

Following the inaugurations of Mayor and City Councilors, a special meeting was called to order to approve the Mayor Clement’s appointments. The appointments were as follows: Ms. Jessica Herbert, Director of the Department of Finance; Mr. Brian Zerinque, Chief of Police; Mr. Beau Brooks, City Attorney; Ms. Sarah Arceneaux, Director of the Grants Department; Mr. Guy Fanguy, Director of the Department of Information Technology; Mr. Jacques Thibodaux, Director of the Department of Emergency Preparedness; Mr. Gilberto Burbante, Director of the Department of Public Works; Mr. Jared Shanklin, Director of Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium; Ms. Amanda Matis, Director of the Department of Human Resources; and Mr. Lenny Ford, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

All appointments passed with a unanimous vote of 5-0.

In closing, Mayor Clement addressed the crowd with his hope for his future term as Mayor. “I have always strived to keep my family, the church, and my job as the most important things in my life,” Mayor Clement said. “I want to thank my family for putting up with me and supporting my career so I can realize this dream.”

Mayor Clement then went on to present former Mayor Eschete with a Plaque of Appreciation and Recognition for his 37 years of service to the City of Thibodaux. “We thank Tommy Eschete for everything he has done for Thibodaux,” said Mayor Clement as the two embraced, solidifying a positive relationship and smooth transition in leadership for the City of Thibodaux.





