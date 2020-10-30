AG Jeff Landry Files Legal Petition for Speaker Clay Schexnayder

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement upon filing the Answer and Reconventional Demand by Clay Schexnayder, in his official capacity as Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives to the lawsuit filed by John Bel Edwards earlier this week:

“The Governor not only rejected attempts by one of his co-equal branches of government to provide input and oversight, but he also ignored the checks and balances that underpin our government. He then filed a lawsuit in an attempt to gain extraordinary powers unfounded in law. But today, the people’s representatives responded with a legal petition of their own to ensure the Governor follows the rule of law. And by following the law, the people will get their seat at the table. After all: the powers authorized by the Louisiana Constitution, as enshrined in our laws, are held by the people and exercised by their elected Legislators.”