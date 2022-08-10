AG Jeff Landry Leads Stand for Domestic Energy Production

From the desk of AG Landry:

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has led a 14-state coalition against Joe Biden’s continued attack on American Energy. In a letter to Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Attorney General Landry and fellow state attorneys general assert that the proposed reversal of a Trump-era rule will cause ambiguity and cripple energy development in America.

“Biden’s proposal will allow Green New Deal sympathizers to thwart energy production projects across the country,” said Attorney General Landry. “In this time of record inflation – Americans need affordable, reliable energy now more than ever. Biden and his bureaucrats continue trying to implement policies that will further cripple our neighbors who can afford it the least, the poor and working class.”

The proposed change in the Clean Water Act (CWA) will allow energy-hostile states to delay and halt critical energy projects for political reasons that have nothing to do with water quality. In the past, activists states have halted projects in neighboring states by playing games with certifications for badly-needed pipelines and port facilities. A glaring example is the governor of Washington restricting energy development in Montana and Wyoming by blocking construction of the Millennium Bulk Terminal.

“In the case of the Millennium Bulk Terminal, Washington State blocked the terminal’s construction by inappropriately denying the State’s Section 401 certification on account of non-water quality related impacts,” explained Attorney General Landry and his colleagues. “This is an illegal maneuver based on alleged effects that are outside of the scope of Section 401.”

Attorney General Landry and the others conclude their letter by imploring the EPA to perform an analysis of Biden’s executive order to prevent states from abusing their CWA certifying authority to block projects.