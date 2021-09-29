AG Landry Calls for Emergency Housing in Coastal Parishes

Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on Governor Edwards to step up efforts, and put adequate pressure on the Biden Administration, to provide necessary housing for the victims of Hurricane Ida.

“As the leader of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness,” General Landry wrote. “I urge you to make this an immediate priority. I also urge you to put immediate pressure on the White House and FEMA to get temporary housing units into these impacted Parishes now, rather than weeks from now.”

The letter states that while wall-to-wall media coverage of Ida has ended, needs remain. And officials in Washington can not be allowed to turn a blind eye.

Landry and his team have heard from local leaders throughout the coastal Parishes impacted that housing is still weeks away despite an urgent need for thousands of units.

“Together let’s not lose sight of this urgent need,” Landry concluded. “Or allow the White House or FEMA to simply look the other way.”

Read the full letter here