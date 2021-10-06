AG Landry Defends Free Speech Over USDOJ Directive

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement after the Attorney General of the United States threatened to infringe on a parent’s right to free speech:

“It is outrageous to hear reports that President Joe Biden is attempting to use the Attorney General of the United States as a weapon against American parents. What have we become as a nation?

Parents have Constitutional rights, including the freedom of speech. Parents have a right to have their voice heard in front of elected officials, including their elected School Board members. Parents also need to have their voices heard by local, state, and federal education officials who are employed to work for the people and paid by the public treasury. If a parent’s free speech rights are being infringed, especially by the Attorney General of the United States, I will stand up and fight back to protect them.

As I travel Louisiana and speak with parents throughout our state, I hear many who say they may be interested in running for school board in the upcoming elections. In addition, I am hearing from many parents who have expressed interest in participating as volunteers in these campaigns. If we should find that the Attorney General of the United States or officials directed by the Attorney General are seeking to interfere or intimidate these individuals we may need to further examine whether those actions could constitute a form of voter intimidation or election interference.

I will not stand by idly as federal officials seek to impose their will, unconstitutionally, on the American people. I will not stand by as federal officials seek to impose their will outside their jurisdiction. I will not stand by as parents and citizens are threatened or intimidated by their own government.”