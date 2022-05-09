AG Landry Responds to June Medical Services v Phillips Case Dismissal

From the desk of AG Landry:

Just days after reports of the United States Supreme Court positioning to overturn Roe v Wade, the nearly decade-long fight defending Louisiana’s pro-life laws against June Medical Services and their New York lawyers has come to an end. The plaintiffs in June Medical Services v Phillips dismissed their remaining claims. In response, Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement:

“For the first time in nearly a decade, the State of Louisiana is no longer in litigation against June Medical Services. This is a victory for the health and safety of women and the unborn. In my office’s successful appeal, the U.S. Fifth Circuit made clear that Louisiana abortionists can no longer hide behind pseudonyms and sealed documents. It’s telling that the abortionists dropped their suit rather than have their practices exposed for Louisiana women to see and judge for themselves. Louisiana remains the most pro-life state in the country, and the pro-life movement can continue its mission to make Louisiana an abortion-free state. I’d also like to commend my Solicitor General Liz Murrill and her deputy Scott St. John on their efforts to bring this chapter to a close.”