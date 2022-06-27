AG Landry Responds to SCOTUS Decision Protecting Prayer

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution protected the right of a high school football coach to pray on the field. Attorney General Landry joined an amicus brief in support of the coach in October. In response to the Court’s decision to uphold religious liberty Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement:

“Religious liberty is one of the founding principles of our great country. I am reminded of my high school coach, who taught us the value of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. And on his team, prayer was an integral part of that mission. We must continue to fight for the freedoms we enjoy, and as attorney general, I will continue to stand up for our religious liberties. We must never forget that we are one nation, under God.”