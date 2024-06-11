Airbase Splash Pad closed until further notice

Effective immediately, the Airbase Splash Pad will be CLOSED until further notice.

Quality of Life staff are battling an ant infestation and the splash pad will be closed. 6 birthday parties and 2 crawfish boils have attracted a slab full of ants that will float on the water and get on the children. Signs posted of no food, drink or ice chest have been ignored and packed garbage cans of sweets, cake and food have moved the hungry visitors in.

We will make continuous attempts to kill the ants and ask for your patience as we move forward in deciding if we also need to remove shade covers, benches, and tables or limit the open hours of the splash pad to prevent future rulebreakers from shutting the attraction down again.

Thank you for supporting Terrebonne Parish Leisure Activities!