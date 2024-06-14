The Airbase Splash Pad will re-open Saturday 6/15/2024.

REMINDER- There is no food, sweet drinks, snacks, gum, cake, candy, or any ice chest allowed on the slab within the splash pad fencing. BBQing and crawfish boiling are not allowed.

4 Garbage cans are provided within the fencing for water bottles or other trash and 2 orange 96 gallon toter cans are provided at the parking lot/street for used swimmers and diapers.

We hope that you enjoy the attraction as we all try to beat the heat.

Concerns of splash pad activities that need immediate intervention or pose a risk to public health and safety can be reported to the Houma Police Department at 873-6371.

Emergencies, Call 911