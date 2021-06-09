Airlift needed following car accident in Houma; two people injured

UPDATE: Bayou Cane responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision in the area of Savanne Rd and Valhi Blvd. Two patients sustained minor to moderate injuries. One patient was transported by Oschner Air to a trauma center for further evaluation.

The area is now back open to vehicle traffic.

We’d like to thank Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Terrebonne Parish Communications District E-911 Acadian Ambulance Louisiana State Police and Oschner Medical Center for all of their assistance.

From Bayou Cane Fire Protection around 11:50 a.m.

Bayou Cane personnel are currently working a two-vehicle accident in the area of Savanne Rd and Valhi Blvd.

Two patients were treated on scene and transported by ground and air units.

The area is currently closed to vehicle traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.