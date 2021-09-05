Alcohol ban lifted in Lafourche starting Monday

The current alcohol ban will be lifted for the City of Thibodaux beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, September 6; this applies to only retail stores. If a business has a license to sell alcohol but are not considered a retail store, they must still adhere to the alcohol ban.

Lafourche Parish Government and Lafourche Parish Sheriffs Office have decided to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol in all of Lafourche Parish, as well.

All residents must still adhere to the parish wide curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until further notice. With assistance from a number of law enforcement agencies, this curfew will continue to be strictly enforced.