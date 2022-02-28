Alexander Ryan Marine & Safety Opens Logistics Hub in Houma

Alexander/Ryan Marine & Safety (ARMS) celebrated its new distribution, service center, and assembly facility for its customized marine safety solutions, as well as distribution to U.S. and international customers.

“We will keep on serving the growing needs of our customers and partners across the United States as well as of international markets, now having our main logistics hub in Houma,” said Stavros Lalizas, founder/CEO of parent company Lalizas Group of Piraeus, Greece. “The investment we are making (exceeding $3.5 million) not only will assist us in our further development and growth but will also have a positive impact on Terrebonne Parish, creating new opportunities for the local community.”

Alexander/Ryan’s customized maritime products and services, various marine safety products, including lifeboat systems, sea jet submersible pump systems, life rafts, and personnel baskets, will be managed and coordinated on the east-Houma site.

“This investment brings a 10-acre four-building site back to commerce after six years,” said Matthew Rookard, Chief Executive Office of Terrebonne Economic Development Authority (TEDA). “We believe Alexander/Ryan’s investment sends a strong signal that Terrebonne is the still right place to serve the maritime industry.”