All Boil Water Advisories in Lafourche Parish have been lifted

TPCG Tree Board Announces 18th Annual Tree Giveaway
January 29, 2024
TPCG Tree Board Announces 18th Annual Tree Giveaway
January 29, 2024

RESCIND-Boil Water Advisory


Released as of Monday, January 29, 2024, (11:00 A.M.)

For Immediate Release:

Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is RESCINDING its BOIL WATER ADVISORY.


 

Investigative samples analyzed by the Louisiana Department of Health indicate the Boil Water Advisory can be LIFTED for all customers between the East 28th St. Bridge (i.c., McDonald’s Bridge in Cut Off) and the Lafourche-Jefferson parish line.

 

There are currently no Boil Water Advisories in the District’s service area.

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

Terrebonne Parish Council

January 28, 2024

Terrebonne Parish Council proclaims February 5-9th, 2024 as National School Counseling Week

Read more