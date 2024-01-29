All Boil Water Advisories in Lafourche Parish have been lifted

RESCIND-Boil Water Advisory

Released as of Monday, January 29, 2024, (11:00 A.M.)

For Immediate Release:

Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is RESCINDING its BOIL WATER ADVISORY.

Investigative samples analyzed by the Louisiana Department of Health indicate the Boil Water Advisory can be LIFTED for all customers between the East 28th St. Bridge (i.c., McDonald’s Bridge in Cut Off) and the Lafourche-Jefferson parish line.

There are currently no Boil Water Advisories in the District’s service area.