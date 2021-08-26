All eyes on Invest 99L; forecast indicates formation by this afternoon

Invest 99L is taking its time getting ready; all indicators point to a tropical depression will forming very soon. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the system this afternoon to look for the center and see if it can be classified as a depression or storm. As with every disturbance, it is very difficult to predict when there is no center to track from. What we do know is once the system is in the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday, environment will be favorable for intensification with the warm waters. A named storm seems very likely and a hurricane appears likely as well.

From NHC:

A trough of low pressure is located less than 200 miles south of Jamaica, and the associated shower and thunderstorm activity continues to become better organized. Environmental conditions remain conducive for development, and a tropical depression or storm is expected to form later today or tomorrow. It has a high (90 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days.

This system is forecast to move northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea near the Cayman Islands tonight, near Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Friday, and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Given the recent developmental trends, Tropical Storm Warnings for the Cayman Islands and Tropical Storm Watches for western Cuba could be required later today.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and flooding will be possible over portions of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands today and tonight, and will likely spread across Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday. In addition, this system could bring dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall to portions of the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas late this weekend and early next week.