All Lafourche Parish School District Enrolled Students to Eat Free for the upcoming School Year

From the Lafourche Parish School District

All enrolled students in the Lafourche Parish School District will be offered a free breakfast and lunch provided by the LPSD Child Nutrition Department each school day for the 2021-2022 school year.

Students will not be required to complete a meal application to receive this benefit, however, if you think your student would qualify for P-EBT you should complete the meal application at www.myschoolapps.com or you can request a paper application from the school office or the Child Nutrition office.

The 2021-2022 meal application form will be available on-line August 5, 2021. By completing this application and being approved for free or reduced meal benefits, you may receive P-EBT if offered by DCFS. If your student attends a 202 1-2022 CEP (Community Eligibility Provision School), they do not need to complete an application as they will automatically be approved for the P-EBT if offered through DCFS.

The following schools are 2021-2022 CEP Sites:

W.S. Lafargue Elementary

C.M. Washington

Thibodaux Elementary

East Thibodaux Middle

West Thibodaux Middle

Raceland Lower Elementary

Raceland Upper Elementary

Raceland Middle

Golden Meadow (Lower) Elementary

Golden Meadow Upper Elementary

Golden Meadow Middle

If you have questions please visit the LPSD website at www.mylpsd.com (child nutrition department) or call the Child Nutrition office at 985-447-

3732.