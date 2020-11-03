All Lafourche public schools to open Wednesday

From the Lafourche Parish School District:

All schools of the Lafourche Parish School Board will reopen on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

We are thankful and appreciative of the work that was completed in order to install generators in the lower Lafourche area.

If you are in an area with no electricity or internet services, or your child is unable to attend school or complete virtual assignments for any storm-related issues, all absences will be excused. We will make every effort to give families and students the time needed to make up any missed work.

Please contact your child’s school to make the necessary arrangements and excuse any storm-related absences.