As our area is placed under a Flash Flood Warning until 7:15 p.m., all major pumps in Terrebonne Parish are operational.

“Some of the smaller assist pumps have been overwhelmed due to the amount of rain over the short period of time,” stated David Rome, Terrebonne Parish Public Works Director. “All parish crews are activated and are assisting in trying to protect property.”

At this time, approximately 6.5 inches of rain has fallen with more expected into the late afternoon and evening hours.