UPDATED: Overpass bridges on Hwy 90 from St. Mary to New Orleans closed

**Troop C Update, 10 a.m.***
Louisiana State Police Troop C has confirmed that all roadways and overpasses are open from Amelia to Des Allemends. There are no closures to New Orleans in our area.
***Troop I Traffic Advisory 9:20 A.M***
The US 90 bridges in the St. Mary area are being closed due to ice forming on overpass. The closure involves LA 83 (Baldwin), LA 3211 (Franklin), LA 3215(Garden City), and LA 317(Centerville). Traffic can exit and re-enter past the overpass.
Call volume due to traffic incidents has increased in the St. Landry, Evangeline, and Acadia Parish areas since 4:30 a.m. today. With current weather conditions beginning to deteriorate due to a wintery mix of rain moving in, all bridges are subject to freezing over. Please drive with extreme caution and avoid travel if you can.
**UPDATE** 8:00 a.m. The US 90 bridge in Des Allemends is now open. LA DOTD has put salt on the bridge and it is passable.
Original story, 7:24 a.m.
Overpass bridges on U.S. Highway 90 from St. Mary Parish to New Orleans are CLOSED due to dangerous icy conditions.
This includes Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish.
The US 90 overpass at LA 182 in Raceland is also closed due to ice.
Please remember to drive slowly and carefully if you encounter icy roadway conditions.