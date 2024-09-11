All Terrebonne Parish floodgates and locals have been closed

Francine on track to make landfall todaySeptember 11, 2024
Port Fourchon moves to Storm Phase 5, Storm in PortSeptember 11, 2024
The Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District have closed all 18 floodgates and locks in anticipation of Hurricane Francine’s arrival later today, September, 11, 2024.
The following is a comprehensive list of the floodgates and locks that have been closed:
- Bush Canal Floodgate
- HNC Bubba Dove Floodgate
- Bayou Grand Caillou Floodgate
- Boudreaux Canal Sector Gate
- Bayou Terrebonne Sector Gate
- Bayou Petit Caillou Floodgate
- Pointe aux Chenes Floodgate
- Humble Canal Floodgate
- Bayou Black Floodgate
- Bayou Dularge Floodgate
- Placid Canal Floodgate
- Upper Little Caillou Auxillary Gate
- LA Hwy 56 Road Gate
- Pointe-aux-Chenes Road Gate
- Falgout Canal Floodgate
- Pointe aux Chenes Marina Sluicegate
- Marmande Canal Structure
- Grand Bayou Floodgate