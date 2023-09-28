All Thibodaux area schools implement early bus dismissal today

Due to low water pressure in the Thibodaux area, all Thibodaux area schools will implement an early bus dismissal today.

Thibodaux High School will dismiss at 12:15 P.M.

Thibodaux Middle will dismiss at 12:45 P.M.

Thibodaux Elementary, W.S. Lafargue, C.M. Washington all will dismiss at 1:15 P.M.

All afternoon classes at the CMC will be canceled for Thibodaux High School students.