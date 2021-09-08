All traffic lights on North Canal Boulevard are back operational, Thibodaux Police Department reports

Thibodaux Police Department reported that all traffic lights located on North Canal Boulevard are back operational on shore power.

The signal light at LA – HIGHWAY 1 & CANAL BOULEVARD is still operating on generator power. With help from the public, these functional lights should help tremendously with traffic congestion inside the City of Thibodaux. For the remaining traffic lights that are still non-functional, please remember to still treat these intersections as four-way stops.

With the continuing increase of traffic growing daily, Chief Zeringue asks community partners to limit outings in an attempt to allow utility, construction, and emergency personnel to flow through the city in a timely manner. If you can avoid taking to the road altogether, they said that it would be beneficial in allowing disaster responders to proficiently arrive and complete their duty’s safe and as quick as possible. With portions of electricity starting to be restored in some areas of the city, it is very important to treat all down and low-hanging wires as live feeds.