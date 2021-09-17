Allons Manger! Check out these restaurants that have re-opened for service

Here is a list of restaurant that have re-opened for service, along with images of limited menus and hours where available. Many places are closing early, around 6pm. Plan accordingly! Please support our local businesses as they begin to open and help put our people back to work. The waits may be long, but let’s keep our spirits bright!

TERREBONNE:

Plantation Inn, Houma: weekend breakfast buffet, 8am – 12. • Three daily lunch specials, also serving dinner

Domino’s Pizza — 5761 W Park Ave — (the one by the mall) will be open today 9/17 from 11 AM – 6 PM. Our menu: ((LARGE THIN CRUST ONLY)) pepperoni or cheese pizzas $10 each. CASH OR CARD — WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

• West Main Pizza and Spaghetti House – Open Friday and Saturday from 11-2 & 5-9 and back open Tuesday, hours TBD. Dine in and carry out.

• Cristiano Ristorante – take out, or patio dine-on only. Limited menu.

• Daiquiris & Company: Grand Caillou – Temporary hours are 11am-8pm. Cash only. Hollywood Road – Open from 11am-8pm! Daiquiris will probably not be ready until around noon and we will be CASH ONLY! West Park – We will be open tomorrow at 11am-8pm!

• Chick-fil-a Houma drive-thru is open with a limited menu.

• Abear’s Cafe, Houma – limited menu, 10:30 am- 2pm

• 531 Liberty, Houma – until 6 pm.

• Bayou Delight, Houma – We have new hours and phone number. We will be open 11 am – 6 pm, 7 days a week. New number is 985-709- 7518. Dine in, take out or drive-thru will be available. We are accepting credit cards. Please understand that longer wait times for your orders can be expected as we have limited staff and other things that we are working through at this time. We thank you for understanding.

• PJ’s Coffee, Houma – Our lobby is now open permanently at St. Charles St. for dining in! Come have coffee with us! Hours are still currently 7am-7pm, but we hope to see a change back to normal hours very soon!

• Quizine Quarters, Houma – 11am, until sold out. Take-out/Curbside only. Call 985-746-5242. Thursday’s lunch is QQ Lasagna, buttered corn, fried chicken wings, green salad and a drink.

• Osaka Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar – Lunch 11 – 2 and Dinner 5 – 8; Drive through style; $10 cash only

• Bayou Blue Poboy

• Popeyes, Grand Caillou

• Raising Cane’s, MLK, Houma (closes at 6pm. Drive-thru line closes at 5:45)

• Walk-Ons, Houma – (11am – 5 pm) chicken tenders and burgers. Bar is open.

• El Paso, Houma – open til 7. Dine in or take out. Credit cards accepted. Limited menu

• Texas Roadhouse – OPEN from noon – 6pm for dine-in and to go. Enjoy cold AC, legendary food and service!

• Capt. Lalo’s Cabin Mexican Grill, Houma

• Cajun Meat Market, Houma

• 1921 Seafood – 5-9 pm, limited menu

• C’est Bon Seafood

• McDonald’s on Barrow St, Houma

• Gray Gulf, Gray – serving sausage on a bun, chicken bites, egg rolls. Open til 8pm.

• Brooke’s SnoWorld, Houma

• Taco Bell – 5974 West Main St, Houma (near Sam’s) is now open from 10am – 9pm.

• Taco Bell – 1107 Grand Caillou Rd in Houma is now open from 10am – 9pm.

• St. Charles Nutrition – WE ARE OPEN! 9-4 all week. Only TEAS Dry or Wet at this time. Cash Only until our internet comes back up.

• On the Canal Bar – open until 9pm

• Redfish Pizza, Houma: We will be Open Full Menu from 4pm — 8pm Tonight, temporarily to-go and dine-in only, due to staff shortage. Our computer system was damaged in the storm, now we have a new POS system up and running. Online ordering and App Ordering are both ready tonight. Search Redfish Pizza in your App Store and make the next ordering easy!

• Little Caesars – 1826 MLK Blvd open. Limited Menu, Limited staff. Phones are giving us trouble, and really no time to catch. Just come in, we have pizzas ready for your convenience. Special orders taking about 10 to 15 minutes as of now. If you want just pepperoni they are ready. CASH ONLY! NO INTERNET FOR CARDS. Thanks for supporting locally owned.

LAFOURCHE:

Cinclare, Thibodaux: Today’s the day we get to welcome all of you back — we are thrilled to see you! To celebrate (and to abide by parish guidelines) we will be opening the bar today at 4:00pm for cocktails and bar snacks. We will begin serving the prix fixe menu at 5:00pm and our kitchen will close at 8:30pm to ensure our staff has time to safely return home before curfew.

As our internet and phone service is intermittent, we will only be accepting cash or check this weekend — we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we’re working diligently to get our systems up and running. For this same reason, we are not accepting reservations this weekend, and guests will be sat in a first come, first served manor.

• Big Mike’s BBQ, Thibodaux – TONIGHT in Thibodaux – We are OPEN & have LIVE MUSIC! We are ready to give you a little outing with live music, beverages, and a limited, yet still yummy, menu! Open 2-8pm, live music 6-8pm.

• Cuvee – Join us for lunch today from 11am-3pm! Limited menu. Food & Drink specials. Sat-Sun BRUNCH 10am-2pm

• La Casa, Thibodaux (11am-5pm)

• Waffle House, Thibodaux

• Griffin’s, Raceland – Daily lunch specials, take-out only, 11am – 2pm

• Spahr’s, Downtown Thibodaux – until 2pm, daily.

• Firehouse Subs, 402 N. Canal Blvd., Thibodaux: “Nothing like getting knocked out by a hurricane and then finally being able to open up two weeks later during a tropical storm! I still have never been so happy to see an open sign turn on! We still have a lot of staff displaced from homes so we are starting out with limited menu and hours. Come see my amazing team and me in Thibodaux for a hot sub and some cold AC!”

• Downtown Nutrition in Thibodaux is open with daily specials

• The Reel Outfitters, Thibodaux – plate lunches!

• Kajun Twist & Grill, Lockport – 11am-7pm; Limited Menu; Temporary phone (985) 691-6527. We will be able to try cards, but please ensure that you have cash as a backup.