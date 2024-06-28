Alumni Grill in Thibodaux to reopen this July 2024

Alumni Grill is excited to announce that, following a devastating fire in May of 2022, they will officially reopen to the public this July.

Management is currently undergoing training, with the rest of the staff beginning the first week of July. Alumni Grill has a tentative opening date of July 15, 2024. Alumni Grill will still be offering the same menu in the same location, but with an emphasis on faster and more efficient service.

“It feels overwhelming with all the community support and anticipation we have received,” said owner and head chef Minh Le. “But we are so excited to bring Alumni Grill back.”

Thibodaux’s neighborhood-style grill is known for its burgers, salads, tacos, and barbecue lunch specials, operating right by Le’s alma-mater, Nicholls State University. Le and all those at Alumni Grill pride themselves on running a casual, affordable, and locally-owned lunch spot for those in Thibodaux.

For more information about Alumni Grill, and to stay up-to-date on their building progress, please visit their Facebook or website.